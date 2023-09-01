Players, PCB put contract talks on hold amaid Asia Cup 2023

The PCB and the players have been negotiating central contracts.

Negotiations between Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding central contracts have been ongoing for quite a while. Despite the passage of several months, there has been no official announcement on this matter.

While the PCB has increased payments, players are seeking more flexibility in their commercial deals and are also requesting a share of the revenue generated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The PCB had originally planned to unveil the central contracts before the Asia Cup, but this process has been consistently delayed. According to inside sources, the new contracts couldn’t even be finalized prior to the match against Nepal.

Currently, both players and PCB officials have put the contract issue on hold, choosing to concentrate on the upcoming matches against India and other fixtures in the Asia Cup 2023.

A PCB official clarified that there is no deadlock in the central contract negotiations, and the decision to offer the highest-ever payouts to players has already been made. Players are reportedly content with this decision. An official announcement will be made once certain regular matters are resolved in due time.

The official also emphasized the importance of keeping the focus on cricket for now. Additionally, players will continue to receive payments in accordance with their previous contracts until the new agreements are officially announced, and any outstanding obligations will be fulfilled subsequently.

