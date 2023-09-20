PSG kick off UCL campaign with dominant win over Dortmund

PSG kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kicked off their Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe played a crucial role in PSG’s victory by netting a penalty, and Achraf Hakimi added another goal.

In the first half, PSG dominated the game but had trouble breaking down Dortmund’s defense. However, just four minutes into the second half, Mbappe converted a penalty after a handball by Niklas Suele. Achraf Hakimi then scored PSG’s second goal, securing the win.

This result puts PSG in control of Group F, as AC Milan and Newcastle United played to a goalless draw earlier in the day.

PSG’s coach, Luis Enrique, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, praising their intensity and control throughout the match. He also acknowledged that their group is quite challenging.

On the other hand, Dortmund struggled to find their form and will need to improve as they face AC Milan in their next group-stage match. They are still adapting to the absence of key players like Jude Bellingham and made strategic changes, including leaving Sebastien Haller out of the lineup.

PSG is currently in the early stages of a new era, with star players like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti leaving and Coach Luis Enrique taking over. Enrique emphasized the need for time to implement his ideas among the players, especially considering the influx of new signings in the summer, including Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani in the attack.

In the first half, PSG controlled the game, while Dortmund opted for a defensive approach with five players at the back. Despite having more possession, PSG struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Vitinha hitting the post in the 19th minute and Dembele forcing a save from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The game’s turning point came shortly after halftime when Mbappe’s shot hit Dortmund’s Suele, leading to a penalty after a VAR review. Mbappe calmly converted the penalty, taking his season’s goal tally to eight.

PSG added a second goal in the 58th minute through a combination play between Vitinha and Hakimi, with Hakimi finishing brilliantly.

Dortmund introduced Marco Reus and Niclas Fuellkrug in an attempt to stage a comeback, but it was substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who came closest to scoring, hitting the post with 11 minutes remaining.

PSG missed several opportunities to increase their lead, and a late goal from substitute Ramos was disallowed for offside.

