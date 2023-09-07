Rain clouds loom over remaining Asia Cup Super 4 matches in Colombo

Pakistan: 4 points if matches wash out.

Sri Lanka & India: Coin toss for 3 points each.

Bangladesh: Out with 2 points.

The remaining matches in the Super 4 round of the 2023 Asia Cup are scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but there’s a concern about heavy rains disrupting these upcoming games. According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo until September 17.

Pakistan got their Super 4 campaign off to a good start by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday. If the remaining Super 4 matches are affected by rain and unable to be played, Pakistan will advance to the final with four points.

In the event of rainouts, both Sri Lanka and India will have three points each, and their Net Run Rates will also be identical. In such a scenario, a coin toss will be used to determine which team will compete in the final.

Bangladesh, having already lost a game in the Super Four, will only have two points if the matches are washed out, and they won’t be in contention for the final.

If the final match of the 2023 Asia Cup on September 17 is also washed out, the trophy will be shared among the competing teams.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)