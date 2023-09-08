Rangpur Riders ropes Babar Azam for BPL 2024

Babar Azam has been signed by Rangpur Riders.

The Riders announced Azam’s signing in a creative way on social media.

Azam has been a key player in Pakistan’s recent success in ODI cricket.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, was signed by Rangpur Riders on Wednesday, and he will play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the first time since 2017.

The talented right-hander was a member of Sylhet Sixers during his most recent BPL appearance.

The Riders decided to use a novel strategy to announce Azam’s signing on their social media channels.

“We are here with another surprise after signing the world’s No. 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the fight for victory! Dear Rangpur Riders fans, guess who is going to be the new rider by matching the information given in the picture, and share your opinion in the comments,” the franchise said in a post on its official Facebook account.

The post featured an image challenging readers to guess the identity of a cricket player, with clues like “he debuted in ODI cricket in 2015,” “he’s the first player to score over 5000 runs in his first 100 ODI innings,” and “he currently captains the world’s top-ranked ODI team.” These hints quickly revealed that the player in question was Azam.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan’s fast bowler, Ihsanullah, will also be joining the Riders for the 2024 edition of the BPL.

Yesterday, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Azam, who is 28 years old, achieved the fastest milestone of 2000 ODI runs as a captain in just 31 innings, breaking Kohli’s previous record of 36 innings. He accomplished this during the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match in the first Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

In addition to Azam, South Africa’s AB de Villiers reached this milestone in 41 innings, Australia’s Michael Clarke in 47, India’s MS Dhoni, and England’s Eoin Morgan each in 48.

It’s important to note that since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 in Lahore, Azam has completely transformed Pakistan cricket. The team, once known for its batting struggles, has now become a formidable force, with Azam playing a pivotal role. Describing Azam as the linchpin of Pakistan’s recent success wouldn’t be an exaggeration, as he not only led the team to the number-one ranking in ODIs but also consistently performed with the bat, breaking numerous records and setting new ones.

