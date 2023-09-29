Rizwan’s century sets tone for Pakistan in warm-up

Rizwan scored a magnificent century in a warm-up match against NZ.

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has set an encouraging tone for Pakistan ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, showcasing his talent with a remarkable century in a warm-up match against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday.

Rizwan’s performance was nothing short of stellar, as he notched up a century in just 81 balls, ultimately scoring 103 runs off 94 deliveries. His innings included an impressive 11 boundaries, consisting of nine fours and two sixes, after which he retired out.

This outstanding display by the 31-year-old came as a much-needed boost for the Pakistani side, which had underperformed in the Asia Cup 2023, finishing in fourth place.

Social media erupted with praise for Rizwan, as this century marked his first in the first innings on Indian soil.

In the first innings of the warm-up match, Pakistan set a formidable target of 346 runs for New Zealand.

It’s worth noting that these warm-up matches feature 50 overs per side but do not hold ODI status. This allows teams to field all 15 members of their squad in the playing XI.

Notably, the match is being played without spectators, a decision made in response to recommendations from local security authorities in Hyderabad due to ongoing festivals in the area.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be hosted in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted title across 10 venues. The tournament is scheduled to run from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad serving as both the opener and the final venue.

Here are the squads for the respective teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c)

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Will Young

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c)

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Shadab Khan

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

M Wasim Jnr

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Salman Ali Agha

