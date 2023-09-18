Rock Teases Epic Showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

The Rock’s WWE return shakes up WrestleMania XL plans.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes? Uncertain main event.

WrestleMania XL: High anticipation due to The Rock’s surprise return.

Advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his long-awaited return to WWE on last week’s episode of SmackDown, and with him came a list of rumors and speculations about his upcoming plans.

The most anticipated match of WrestleMania XL is expected to be between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, but The Rock’s entry into the picture could throw a wrench into those plans.

While The Rock is eager to take on Reigns, WWE is reportedly more interested in seeing Rhodes face Reigns. Rhodes had a chance to defeat Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, but he was unsuccessful.

However, with The Rock’s sudden return, Rhodes’ chances of facing Reigns at WrestleMania XL may have lessened. The Rock has stated that he was originally scheduled to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but plans fell through. He has also hinted that a match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania XL is still a possibility.

“We got really, really close, but we couldn’t actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, ‘Hey, listen, there’s a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia.’ [eyebrow raise] I’m saying that’s a potential too. I’m open [to it]. I’m open,” The Rock said.

“But again let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working hard.

Advertisement

“What can we do to put them in a position where they’re part of something that is a new change, an era, in this world of pro wrestling. Again, Vince is a big-picture thinker, as you know. This is why we’ve gotten along for years, just trying to think big picture. So we’ll see,” The Rock added.

It remains to be seen who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania XL, but the addition of The Rock to the equation has certainly made things interesting.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world