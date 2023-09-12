Rodgers suffers achilles injury in Jets debut

Aaron Rodgers left Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury.

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson.

The Jets will need to rely on Wilson to lead the team.

Advertisement

After Aaron Rodgers departed Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to an injury incurred on his first drive with his new team, Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, expressed his concern that Rodgers may have torn his Achilles tendon.

With 11:15 remaining in the first quarter, Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers, who had spent the previous 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Jets.

The 39-year-old briefly stood up, then sat back down before being assisted off the field. He was inspected by team medical personnel on the sidelines before leaving for the locker room and leaving the game.

“Concerned with his Achilles,” Saleh told reporters after the game, which the Jets won 22-16. “An MRI is probably going to confirm what we think has happened, so prayers tonight.

“But it’s not good.”

After joining the Jets in the summer from the Packers, where he earned four league MVP awards and guided the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011, Rodgers has sparked optimism among the team’s supporters.

Advertisement

“I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this,” Saleh continued. “I’m going to continue to have faith. But right now, Aaron is the only person I have on my mind.

Rodgers was replaced at quarterback by Zach Wilson, who guided the Jets to an overtime victory.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, in his second year, had taken key role Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground during a play and abruptly ended...