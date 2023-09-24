Roger Federer Retires After Illustrious Career

Federer retired in September 2022 due to knee problems.

His final match was a doubles game with Nadal in 2021.

In retirement, he’s staying fit, parenting, and organizing.

In a significant announcement made exactly one year ago, tennis legend Roger Federer officially retired from his illustrious career, citing persistent knee issues as the primary reason for his departure from the sport.

Federer, a Swiss icon, who had clinched an astonishing 103 ATP titles during his remarkable 24-year journey, bid farewell in a memorable final match at the Laver Cup 2021, where he joined forces with his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal.

Their iconic partnership, often affectionately dubbed “Fedal” by fans, faced Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe but fell short in a thrilling three-set contest. However, it was an emotional farewell as Federer left the court.

Recently, Roger Federer made a public appearance at the Laver Cup event in Vancouver, Canada, offering insights into his life post-retirement from the sport that had defined his existence.

Reflecting on this new chapter, he shared, “Yeah, it’s definitely a test on a completely different level. And then, I mean, there’s what’s going on—I’m still in the gym, actually. I’m surprised I’m going to the gym.”

He continued, “I always used to dread the moment of going to the gym, so I do that like four or five times a week, believe it or not. I don’t look the part maybe. I’m a little bit heavier, unfortunately. Well, I’m working on that right now. Yeah, the days are long, but at the same time, I still feel I don’t have enough time, you know? Because I packed my schedule up. Four kids will do that to you as well. So I’m a professional driver nowadays, an organizer, and a logistics man.”

Federer’s retirement came after his third knee surgery in August 2021, and though he had initially hoped to make a final appearance on the court in 2022, his knee did not recover as expected.

Consequently, he announced his retirement from tennis shortly after the 2022 US Open, where he did not participate. In fact, Federer had not competed in a singles tournament since his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon in 2021.

His absence from the tour led to a drop in rankings, falling out of the top 50 in June 2022, and ultimately becoming unranked in July, marking a poignant end to an extraordinary tennis career.

