Rohit Paudel named captain of Nepal men’s cricket team for Asian Games

Rohit Paudel was named captain of the Nepal men’s cricket team for the Asian Games.

Sandeep Lamichhane was included in the squad despite sexual coercion allegations.

Nepal squad features a major overhaul, with veteran Gyanendra Malla retiring.

Advertisement

Rohit Paudel has been named as the captain of the Nepal men’s cricket team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is currently facing allegations of sexual coercion and is out on bail, has also been included in the squad.

The squad for the Asian Games represents a significant overhaul compared to Nepal’s last T20I series, which took place during a tour of Kenya in August 2022.

Notably, veteran batsman Gyanendra Malla has retired, and several other players from that squad, including Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Basir Ahamad, and Aarif Sheikh, are not part of the 15-member squad selected for the Asian Games.

The top order of the batting lineup will consist of Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, and Dipendra Singh Airee, while Kushal Malla and Binod Bhandari will strengthen the middle order, with Bhandari also serving as a backup wicketkeeper.

The pace attack will be led by Karan KC, and it includes Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara, and Bibek Yadav. Pratis GC, who has not yet played in T20Is, has also been included in the squad.

The spin department will be handled by Lalit Rajbanshi and Sandeep Lamichhane, with Airee and Malla expected to contribute as well.

Advertisement

The Asian Games are set to commence on September 23.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Lamichhane to join Nepal team in Multan for Asia Cup Lamichhane to rejoin Multan team for Asia Cup 2023 after trial delay...