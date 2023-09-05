Rohit Sharma to lead India in 2023 ODI World Cup

KL Rahul returns to the squad after recovering from injury.

Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna have missed out.

The squad is led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.

KL Rahul, who had been sidelined due to injury, is set to make his comeback in India’s World Cup 2023 squad, as confirmed by the BCCI.

The squad, led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain, also includes Suryakumar Yadav, while Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna have missed out.

The batting lineup comprises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, who can also keep wickets. The all-rounders are Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, supported by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, while Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner.

Teams have until September 28 to make changes to their World Cup squad without needing approval from the ICC. India’s first World Cup match is scheduled for October 8 against Australia in Chennai.

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

