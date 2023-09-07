Ronaldo opens up on his rivalry with Messi

Ronaldo and Messi, football legends, competed for 15+ years.

They now play in Saudi Arabia (Ronaldo) and the USA (Messi).

Ronaldo’s move to the Middle East may inspire other top players to follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably two of the greatest footballers in history, have competed against each other on the grandest football stages for more than 15 years, captivating millions of fans with their incredible skills.

Not only did they capture hearts, but both players also led their respective teams to unprecedented success and achieved records that were previously unimaginable.

After dominating the football world for over 15 years, both players decided to conclude their European careers and are now experiencing the twilight of their careers in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Ronaldo, at the age of 38, signed a lucrative contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr in January of this year, while Messi began his journey with Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami in July 2023.

On September 6th, Messi received his 16th nomination for the Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in football. In contrast, Ronaldo, who has been nominated 18 times, was not included in this year’s list.

Reflecting on his rivalry with the World Cup champion, Ronaldo fondly recalled the 15-year journey they shared.

“Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa,” he said.

“We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing.

“He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I.

“The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other.”

The recipient of the Ballon d'Or five times subsequently discussed his transfer to the Middle East, which paved the way for some of the most significant transfers during this summer.

“I knew this was going to happen, I said it six months ago and everyone thought I was the crazy one,” he said.

“But, after all, the crazy guy is not that crazy, and it turns out to be normal to play in the Arab league.

“For me, it was a great privilege to change the culture of a country in terms of football and to have great stars go to Saudi Arabia.

“I was the pioneer, and I am proud of it. What I want most is to continue to always evolve, so that it [the league] is top notch.”