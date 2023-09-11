A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, killing over 2,000 people and injuring many more.

The earthquake caused widespread damage, destroying buildings and infrastructure in several cities.

The hotel management of the Pestana CR7 Marrakech Hotel has denied claims that they are providing shelter to earthquake victims.

On Friday night, Morocco experienced a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

Amid the chaos, there were reports that a hotel in Marrakech owned by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was offering shelter to the earthquake victims.

Initial lyreported this news, but the hotel management has since refuted these claims.

The operations manager of the Pestana CR7 Marrakech Hotel has confirmed that they are not providing shelter to earthquake victims. The hotel’s management stated, “It is not accurate to say that we are hosting refugees and victims. All the customers we have at the moment have made reservations in the usual manner.”

MARCA’s report was primarily based on an interview with a Spanish tourist named Irene Seixas, who told local media that the hotel was providing refuge to people in need. Irene Seixas stated, “All the hotels have become shelters for victims, including luxury hotels. Many spent the night on the streets because they feared another earthquake. We got a room at Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel, like many others who found refuge here.” However, the hotel management denied Seixas’s claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo owns several hotels, with the most famous ones located in Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, and New York. Footballers and athletes from around the world expressed their condolences and prayers for the earthquake victims. Morocco’s national football team players were observed donating blood at various locations across the country as blood donation centers were set up urgently.

It’s important to note that the earthquake resulted in the destruction of several buildings, forcing residents of major cities to evacuate their homes. Additionally, a local official mentioned that most of the casualties occurred in remote mountainous areas that were difficult to access. As of now, the earthquake has claimed the lives of over 2,000 people, with many others injured or still missing.

