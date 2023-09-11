Rubiales steps down as Spanish FA president after controversy

Advertisement

Rubiales resigned over a controversial kiss with Hermoso.

Hermoso disputed the kiss as non-consensual.

Criticism and calls for Rubiales’ resignation followed.

Luis Rubiales has stepped down as the President of the Spanish Football Federation following the controversy surrounding a kiss with Jennifer Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup final in August.

Advertisement

Rubiales faced criticism after he kissed Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup.

He made his resignation announcement acknowledging that he could no longer continue in his role. His decision was influenced by the advice of friends and family, who encouraged him to prioritize his dignity and personal life to avoid harming his loved ones and the sport he cares about.

Initially, Rubiales described the kiss as a friendly gesture between two acquaintances. However, Hermoso disputed his claims, stating that she did not consent to the kiss and felt vulnerable and victimized.

The Spanish government strongly condemned Rubiales’ actions, and Spain’s football federation expressed support for Hermoso, promising legal action to defend her.

In response to Rubiales’ refusal to step down or issue a formal apology initially, the Spain women’s team, including Hermoso, and numerous other squad members declared a boycott of international matches as long as Rubiales remained in charge of the federation.

Rubiales faced criticism not only from the football community but also from government officials and FIFA. He eventually issued an apology, but many believed it was insufficient, calling for his resignation, which he initially rejected.

Advertisement

FIFA also took action by provisionally suspending Rubiales from all football-related activities for a period of 90 days last month.