Sabalenka to become new WTA World No. 1 after US Open

On Monday, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced that Aryna Sabalenka will become the new world No.1 in women’s singles tennis when the rankings are updated on September 11, following the conclusion of the US Open.

Sabalenka, who is 25 years old, will become the 29th woman to achieve this prestigious ranking and is only the eighth player in WTA history to have held both the singles and doubles No.1 positions during her career. She previously reached the top spot in doubles rankings in February 2021.

Expressing her excitement, Sabalenka stated, “Becoming the WTA World No.1 singles player is a dream I’ve had since I was a child when I first started playing tennis.” She added that 2023 has been an incredible year for her and her team, and achieving this milestone is a well-deserved reward for their hard work. She feels honored to join the elite group of WTA players who have reached this pinnacle in their careers.

Sabalenka’s ascent to the No.1 ranking comes after Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko in New York, ending Swiatek’s 75-week consecutive stint as the No.1 player. Sabalenka’s successful season includes winning three titles, notably the Mutua Madrid Open at the WTA 1000 level, as well as the Adelaide International at WTA 500 and her first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. Additionally, she reached the finals at Indian Wells (WTA 1000) and the Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (WTA 500) and reached the semifinals at both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka initially gained prominence in 2018 when she reached four finals on different playing surfaces, and throughout her career, she has made it to 23 Tour-level singles finals, securing 13 titles along the way.

