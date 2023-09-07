Sahib-e-Asra eyes medal in Asian Games 2023

Pakistani Sprinter Sahib-e-Asra Aims for Medal in Asian Games 2023 400m Race.

Delayed Training Camps Won’t Deter Sahib-e-Asra’s Asian Games Medal Quest.

Sahib-e-Asra Sets Sights on Asian Games Final Round in 400m Sprint.

Pakistani sprinter Sahib-e-Asra is preparing for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which are scheduled to take place in China in September-October.

Asra is determined to make the most of this opportunity and bring a medal home for her country.

Asra has set a clear goal for the Games, expressing her desire to compete for a medal. She emphasized that her objective goes beyond just surpassing her personal best time; she aims to make it to the final round in the 400m race at the Asian Games. Currently, her personal best time in the 400m race stands at 54.58 seconds.

Notably, no female athlete from Pakistan has ever reached the track and field finals at the Asian Games. Asra is determined to change this by reaching the final and securing a medal for her nation.

Asra also raised concerns about the delayed setup of the training camp for the Games, highlighting that athletes in other countries have the advantage of year-round training compared to Pakistan’s limited one-month preparation due to the late camp establishment. She stressed the importance of having the necessary equipment, environment, and training to compete with the world. Despite these challenges and limited resources, Pakistani athletes have put in dedicated efforts to prepare well for the competition.

In the recently concluded National Games, Asra, who hails from Lyallpur, achieved impressive results, winning two gold medals in the 4×100m relay and 4×400m relay while representing the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Additionally, she secured a silver medal in the 400m event.

