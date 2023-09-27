Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Pakistan team all the best for World Cup

Pakistan’s cricket team en route to ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Star players include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi.

First warm-up match: Pakistan vs. New Zealand on September 29.

Advertisement

The Pakistan men’s cricket team is en route to India for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

They departed from Lahore airport at 3:20 am and made a short stop in Dubai. Their arrival in Hyderabad is scheduled for 8:15 pm (local time) on September 27.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed extended his best wishes to his fellow teammates for the upcoming mega-event on a social media platform called X (formerly known as Twitter). It’s worth noting that Sarfaraz Ahmed was a contender for a spot in the squad, but the team management chose Mohammad Haris for the World Cup, with the young player included as part of the traveling reserves.

The Pakistan travel contingent comprises 18 players and 13 support personnel. Bowling coach Morne Morkel will join the team in Dubai, while men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur will meet them in India.

The team will participate in a training session the day after their arrival and is scheduled to play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29. Pakistan will have two warm-up matches before commencing their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set for October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad includes:

Babar Azam (captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Advertisement Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Advertisement M. Wasim Jr.

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Saud Shakeel

Salman Ali Agha

Advertisement

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Here’s the schedule of Pakistan’s warm-up matches:

September 29 — vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 3 — vs Australia in Hyderabad

Advertisement

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

Advertisement October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

Advertisement

Day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata. If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless they face Pakistan, in which case the match will be in Kolkata.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world