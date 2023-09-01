Shaheen Afridi says ‘Pakistan will win the Asia Cup’

Shaheen Afridi Confident of Pakistan’s Asia Cup Victory.

Afridi: Pakistan Bowlers Prepared for Flat Sri Lankan wickets.

Afridi Hails Haris Rauf’s Commitment, Naseem Shah’s Cleverness.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s leading fast bowler, expressed strong confidence in Pakistan’s ability to secure victory in the 2023 Asia Cup due to the team’s thorough preparation for the event.

In a conversation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media team, Afridi underscored the significance of the players’ ample opportunities to participate in matches in Sri Lanka, which he believes will be pivotal in the tournament’s later phases.

“Pakistan will win the Asia Cup, we have prepared very well. We have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka and then ODIs, and the players also participated in franchise cricket.

“Cricket is a game of 11 players, every player has performed in his position. Our players support each other, we spend more time with the team than our actual families. We always do our best to make the country proud and happy.”

When discussing the conditions for the Asian event, particularly in Sri Lanka, he mentioned that the pitch's even surface tends to be advantageous for spin bowlers.

“Flat wickets are more favourable to spinners, we have prepared the best we could, we played all formats in Sri Lanka. But the beauty of ODI cricket is that you get to get two balls. Yes, it is difficult for a bowler sometimes because you only have four fielders outside the circle,” he added.

The 23-year-old individual proceeded to discuss his fellow pace partners, with a particular focus on Haris Rauf. He emphasized that Haris Rauf has the most challenging role when it comes to bowling. Additionally, he revealed insights into the bond he shares with Haris Rauf.

“If we talk about one-day cricket, I think the role of Haris Rauf is very difficult. By the time he comes to bowl, the ball stops swinging, but despite difficulties, he has given us a breakthrough quite a number of times.

“He is someone who is always dedicated to giving his best, be it bowling, batting, or fielding, he always wants to give his all. He and I have been together since 2018, We have shared good and bad times, we play for Lahore Qalandards as well, and we communicate as well. If we make a mistake while bowling, both of us can say to each other.

“Naseem deserves everything. The best thing about him is that he learns everything quickly, he is very smart and clever.”

