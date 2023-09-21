Shaheen Afridi’s Valima Reception Held in Islamabad

Shaheen Afridi’s Valima in Islamabad.

Star-studded cricket guest list.

Engaged for 2 years, married in February.

The capital city of Islamabad witnessed a star-studded Valima reception ceremony as Pakistan’s cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi and his bride, Ansha Afridi, celebrated their union in grand style.

The event, held in a lavish setting, drew widespread attention, thanks to the presence of socialites and cricketing luminaries.

The groom, Shaheen Afridi, looked suave and sophisticated in a stylish black suit, while Ansha Afridi radiated grace and elegance in her bridal ensemble.

The reception turned into a cricketing spectacle with the attendance of national team players and former cricketing stars, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration. Notable guests included cricketing icons such as Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to extend their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

But the cricketing extravaganza didn’t stop there. Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan also graced the occasion, joining the festivities with warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

The journey to this memorable reception began on September 19 when Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Karachi. The couple’s wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town ever since.

The festivities kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony earlier in the week, setting the tone for an eventful wedding celebration.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s love story has been a long one. They got engaged two years ago and solemnized their nikkah at a local mosque in Karachi in February of this year.

When asked about the potential jealousy Ansha might feel due to his female fan following, Shaheen Afridi responded playfully, saying he wasn’t entirely sure. He further addressed concerns about upsetting his female fans by getting engaged at a young age by stating, “I found my heart, and that’s enough for me.”

The Valima reception of Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi will undoubtedly remain etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts and well-wishers alike as a delightful blend of sports and celebration, showcasing the love and support the couple has received from both the cricketing fraternity and their fans.

