Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi congratulated India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Afridi presented Bumrah with a gift.

The video of the encounter went viral on social media.

After the match between the bitter rivals was postponed due to rain on Sunday, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi met with India’s Jasprit Bumrah and congratulated him on becoming a parent.

Afridi praised Bumrah in a video that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) uploaded on their social media pages.

The Indian pacer, who just became a father to a baby boy, received a present from the 23-year-old, who also prayed for the child.

“Congratulations brother, may Allah keep your son always happy, and good wishes,” Shaheen said as he shook hands with Bumrah.

While the Indian pacer kept saying “Thank you” to the Pakistani.

Advertisement Spreading joy 🙌 Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

The video of this sweet moment quickly gained popularity on social media, as users praised Afridi for his kind deed.

Shaheen posted the video and a prayer request for the Indian’s family on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

“Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans,” Shaheen wrote on X.

Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans. pic.twitter.com/SyHtK7wfvA — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 10, 2023

It should be remembered that Bumrah had to depart from the Indian team’s camp in Sri Lanka prior to their last group-stage match against Nepal because his children were born.

