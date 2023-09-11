Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi congratulated India’s Jasprit Bumrah.
  • Afridi presented Bumrah with a gift.
  • The video of the encounter went viral on social media.
Advertisement

After the match between the bitter rivals was postponed due to rain on Sunday, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi met with India’s Jasprit Bumrah and congratulated him on becoming a parent.

Afridi praised Bumrah in a video that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) uploaded on their social media pages.

The Indian pacer, who just became a father to a baby boy, received a present from the 23-year-old, who also prayed for the child.

“Congratulations brother, may Allah keep your son always happy, and good wishes,” Shaheen said as he shook hands with Bumrah.

While the Indian pacer kept saying “Thank you” to the Pakistani.

The video of this sweet moment quickly gained popularity on social media, as users praised Afridi for his kind deed.

Shaheen posted the video and a prayer request for the Indian’s family on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Advertisement

“Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans,” Shaheen wrote on X.

It should be remembered that Bumrah had to depart from the Indian team’s camp in Sri Lanka prior to their last group-stage match against Nepal because his children were born.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

PAK vs IND: Match likely to be halted by rain once again
PAK vs IND: Match likely to be halted by rain once again

The Pakistan vs. India match may be interrupted by the rain once...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story