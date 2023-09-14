Shimron Hetmyer stunned by Azam Khan’s massive six

Azam Khan: Dynamic and fearless Pakistani batsman.

Known for powerful hitting in T20 leagues worldwide.

Top-earning Pakistani player in CPL with consistent batting brilliance.

Azam Khan has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fearless batsmen in Pakistan’s cricket scene. His knack for effortlessly hitting boundaries and his fearless approach when batting make him a highly valuable asset in limited-overs cricket.

What truly sets Azam apart is not just his ability to hit powerful shots but also his extensive experience gained from participating in T20 leagues around the world, where he consistently showcases his talent.

One crucial platform for honing his skills has been the prestigious Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Representing different CPL teams, the 25-year-old consistently delivers outstanding performances with the bat, earning fans not only in the West Indies but also globally.

In 2023, Azam Khan joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors for a significant contract worth $120,000, becoming the highest-earning Pakistani player in the CPL. His previous stints with the Barbados Royals in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the CPL made a lasting impact as he consistently demonstrated his power-hitting abilities. Over those seasons, Azam scored a total of 178 and 257 runs, respectively, leaving a memorable mark with his explosive batting displays.

While his initial matches with Guyana saw Azam scoring 22 runs, he made a strong comeback in the following game against the Trinbago Knight Riders. In that match, Azam played a blazing innings, scoring 29 runs in just 14 balls, which included two fours and three massive sixes.

Azam Khan’s Raw Power and Hetmyer’s Admiration

A recent video shared by the CPL on social media showcased Azam’s incredible power as he effortlessly hit a colossal six over deep mid-wicket during a practice session under floodlights.

The sheer force of his shot left his teammates astonished. As Azam celebrated with raised arms, fellow players like Shimron Hetmyer and Odean Smith couldn’t conceal their amazement. Hetmyer even went on record to say it was the biggest six he had ever seen, remarking, “That’s the largest six I’ve ever witnessed.”

Azam’s explosive batting style is particularly prominent during the closing stages of innings, where he has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game. His consistent knack for clearing the boundary ropes has solidified his position as a prominent figure in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape. Furthermore, being the son of Moin Khan, a former Pakistan international cricketer and wicketkeeper, Azam carries a rich cricketing legacy.

