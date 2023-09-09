Shubman Gill praised Babar Azam’s batting

Advertisement Gill admires Babar Azam.

Gill struggled, scoring 10 runs against Pakistani fast bowlers.

On Saturday, ahead of his team's Super Four match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Shubman Gill, a prominent Indian top-order batsman, participated in a pre-match press conference. During the conference, the 24-year-old Gill shared his appreciation for Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistani team, stating that he admires any batsman who performs effectively for his team.

“If any player is doing well in any team, everyone looks up to them to know what is the reason behind them doing great. To know what their speciality is. We also look up to all these factors, and definitely, Babar Azam is a world-class player; we watch and admire him,” Gill said.

Gill faced significant challenges when batting against Pakistani fast bowlers in their group-stage match. The 24-year-old struggled to make solid contact with the ball due to the high speed of the Pakistani seam bowlers. As a result, he was dismissed by Haris Rauf after scoring only 10 runs from 32 deliveries. He commended Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, acknowledging their exceptional abilities and the difficulty they present to batsmen worldwide.

“They are different kind of bowlers. Every bowler has their own area of expertise. I think both of them have separate expertise. Shaheen, as we have seen, mostly swings the ball. Naseem uses pace, and if he is getting help from the wicket, he sets the area accordingly.

“Both of them are different kind of bowlers who impart different challenges in different conditions and different situations on the opposition,” he further added.

Gill stands out as one of the rare batsmen globally who have notched up centuries in all three formats of the game. He is widely recognized as a technically sound batter who possesses the ability to adapt his style, whether it requires explosiveness or composure, depending on the game’s circumstances.

It’s worth mentioning that the recent encounter in the group stage between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 got rained out in Pallekele on September 2. The much-anticipated upcoming match scheduled for Sunday is also at risk of being influenced by adverse weather conditions.

