Siraj Takes 6/21, Best Figures by an Indian Bowler in Asia Cup

In the final of the 2023 Asia Cup, the cricketing world witnessed a dramatic collapse of the Sri Lankan top-order as Indian fast bowlers wreaked havoc early in the match.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka’s decision to bat first backfired as the conditions and pitch were in favor of the fast bowlers. The game had a 40-minute delay due to rain, and the collapse began with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Kusal Perera in the very first over.

Following the initial wicket, Mohammad Siraj took center stage, achieving a five-wicket haul in his first three overs of the spell. India tore through the Sri Lankan top order thanks to Siraj’s exceptional performance. Siraj first dismissed Pathum Nissanka, followed by Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dhananjaya de Silva, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at a score of 12 for five in just four overs.

Siraj’s remarkable over began with Nissanka’s dismissal, who managed to edge a length delivery to the right of point, where Ravindra Jadeja took a low catch. Samarawickrama, who had been in good form, was then dismissed leg-before-wicket without scoring, while Charith Asalanka chipped his first ball to Ishan Kishan at cover. Although de Silva prevented a hat-trick by hitting a four through long-on, Siraj returned with a sharp delivery that led to a caught-behind wicket. Even Dasun Shanaka couldn’t handle Siraj’s brilliance and was sent back to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka is now trying to build a respectable total, pinning their hopes on Kusal Mendis and the lower-order batsmen.

Meanwhile, cricket fans on social media were full of admiration for Mohammad Siraj’s outstanding bowling spell, showering him with praise. The 29-year-old also equaled former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas for the fastest five-wicket haul in One Day Internationals, achieving the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas had achieved this milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Additionally, Siraj completed his 50th ODI wicket during this spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, making him the joint-fourth-quickest Indian bowler to do so.

