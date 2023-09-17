Siraj’s Sensational Spell Wrecks Sri Lanka’s Batting Order

Siraj bowled a historic 6-21 spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

He equaled the fastest ODI five-wicket haul record, held by Chaminda Vaas.

Siraj reached the milestone of 50 ODI wickets in his 29th ODI.

Advertisement

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj stunned everyone with his exceptional performance in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Siraj, aged 29, began with a brilliant maiden over after India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera. Following that, he delivered a remarkable bowling spell that will go down in cricket history, leaving the home side bewildered as he claimed four wickets in a single over.

The defining over for Siraj commenced with a full-length delivery to Pathum Nissanka, resulting in an outside edge that led to his dismissal, with Ravindra Jadeja taking an outstanding low catch.

Next in line was the in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama, the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 215 runs. Siraj trapped him leg-before-wicket (LBW), and Samarawickrama had to walk back to the pavilion without scoring.

Following Samarawickrama’s departure, Charith Asalanka, who had played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s journey to the final with his composure during the last over against Pakistan, also fell victim to Siraj’s impeccable bowling. He too got an outside edge, sending the ball towards Ishan Kishan at covers.

Siraj had a chance at a hat-trick when Dhananjaya de Silva came to bat, but the batter managed to avoid it, hitting Siraj for a four. However, de Silva lost his wicket on the last ball of Siraj’s breathtaking over.

Advertisement

In this historic spell, Siraj finished with figures of 6-21 in seven overs, etching his name into the annals of cricket history.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old equaled former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas for the fastest ODI five-wicket haul, achieving this feat in just 16 balls. Vaas had accomplished the same against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also reached the milestone of 50 ODI wickets during this spell, achieving it in his 29th ODI, making him the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers to reach this milestone.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world