Six footballers missing in Sui, Balochistan

On Saturday, six local footballers from Sui, a sub-district within the Dera Bugti District of Balochistan, went missing, as reported by the local district administration.

The local police have initiated a search operation for these missing athletes, implementing blockades to secure the area.

In Pakistan, while cricket remains the most popular sport overall, the same cannot be said for its largest province, Balochistan. Football plays a unique role in this region, fostering social cohesion among communities and offering an escape from the challenging realities of life. However, despite the growing interest in football in Balochistan, only a select few have the opportunity to pursue the sport professionally due to the lack of a proper system and employment prospects.

The departmental structure in Pakistan typically displays limited interest in player development, sport promotion, and grassroots engagement since it already receives government funding. This exacerbates the challenges faced by regions like Balochistan, which urgently require investment in sports, particularly football.

Mismanagement and conflicts between players and officials have been persistent issues plaguing Pakistani football in recent years, and the same holds true for Balochistan. With the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) grappling with internal disputes and facing bans from FIFA in the recent past, little or no attention has been directed towards addressing the issues in Balochistan.