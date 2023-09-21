South Africa lose two fast bowlers for World Cup 2023

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ruled out of the tournament due to injuries

Nortje is one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

South Africa will have to rely on their other fast bowlers.

The South African cricket team has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, with two of their key fast bowlers, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, has been struggling with a back issue for some time now, while Magala has a knee injury. Both players were part of South Africa’s provisional squad for the World Cup, but have been deemed unfit to travel to India for the competition.

This is a huge blow for South Africa, as Nortje and Magala were expected to be two of their key bowlers in Indian conditions. Nortje is particularly well-suited to bowling in India, as his pace and bounce can be very difficult for batsmen to handle. Magala, on the other hand, is a versatile bowler who can swing the ball and also generate good bounce.

In the absence of Nortje and Magala, South Africa will have to rely on their other fast bowlers, such as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. They will also need to find a way to fill the void left by Magala in their spin attack.

South Africa’s updated squad for the World Cup is as follows:

Temba Bavuma (c)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Andile Phehlukwayo

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Lizaad Williams

South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 7 October in Delhi. It remains to be seen how they will cope without Nortje and Magala, but they will need to be at their best if they want to challenge for the title.

