South Africa name 15-man squad for World Cup, eight players make debut

  • Temba Bavuma will captain the team in his first 50-over World Cup.
  • The squad includes 8 newcomers, including all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.
  • The squad has a good mix of experienced players and those making their World Cup debut.
South Africa’s white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, has revealed the 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Temba Bavuma will lead the team in his first 50-over World Cup, and there are eight newcomers in the squad.

The experienced Kagiso Rabada will be the main bowler, supported by the talented trio of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee.

Considering the tournament’s location in India, spinners are expected to be crucial due to the favorable subcontinental conditions. The squad includes at least three spin options: Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Aiden Markram.

The batting lineup will be anchored by experienced players like Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounders Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala complete the squad.

Commenting on the squad, Walter said, “Selecting a World Cup squad is always challenging, and having a strong pool of players means leaving out some very talented individuals. We have a good mix of experienced players and those making their World Cup debut, which adds enthusiasm and excitement to the team.”

“We’ve worked to create a well-balanced group of players with various skills that can adapt effectively to the conditions in India. Under Temba’s leadership and the guidance of our senior players, I have full confidence that this squad will make South Africa proud.”

South Africa’s World Cup campaign begins on October 7 against Sri Lanka in Delhi. They have warm-up matches scheduled against Afghanistan on September 29 and New Zealand on October 2.

South Africa’s World Cup 2023 squad includes: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, and Rassie van der Dussen.

