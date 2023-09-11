South Africa’s Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI with back injury

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third ODI against Australia due to injury.

Nortje had to leave the field after bowling just five overs in the second ODI.

He will undergo scans on Monday to assess the extent of the injury.

Advertisement

South Africa has been dealt a setback ahead of the third ODI against Australia as their star fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been sidelined due to a back injury.

Nortje experienced lower back spasms during South Africa’s 123-run loss to Australia in the second match of the ongoing ODI series. He had to leave the field after bowling just five overs. Although he later returned to bat, further medical evaluation is required.

The 29-year-old will undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday to assess the extent of his injury, and as a result, he won’t be available for the third ODI scheduled for September 12.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup set to begin in less than a month, South Africa is anxiously awaiting the scan results. Their first match in the tournament is slated for October 7 in Delhi against Sri Lanka.

South Africa is currently trailing 0-2 in the five-match ODI series against Australia and will need a victory in the next match to keep their series hopes alive.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Neser to bolster Australia’s ODI attack in South Africa Australia adds Michael Neser for pace. Injured Spencer Johnson stays on tour....

Advertisement