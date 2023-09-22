Speedster Hasan Ali may replace injured Naseem Shah in World Cup squad

PCB will announce the 15-player World Cup squad today.

14 Asia Cup players are expected to retain spots.

Hasan Ali may replace Naseem Shah.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is about to unveil its 15-member squad today for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India next month, generating significant excitement among fans.

Sources close to the selection committee suggest that 14 of the 17 players from the Asia Cup squad are likely to secure their spots in the World Cup team.

However, two noticeable omissions from the World Cup squad are expected to be Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Haris, with the possibility of them being in reserve along with Abrar Ahmed.

In an anticipated change, Hasan Ali is poised to replace Naseem Shah in the 15-member World Cup squad. Naseem sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023 and is anticipated to have an extended recovery period.

The core of Pakistan’s World Cup squad is expected to include captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq, forming a strong top order.

The squad will also comprise Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf.

Furthermore, the team will feature Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Ali Agha.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Pakistan’s World Cup squad, which is scheduled to be disclosed today by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

