Sri Lanka post 258-run target against Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Sri Lanka scored 258 runs in 50 overs, with Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scoring with 93 runs.

Bangladesh is facing a must-win situation to keep their chances alive for reaching the final.

Kusal Mendis also contributed with a fifty, scoring 50 runs in 73 balls, featuring six fours and a six. Sri Lanka’s playing XI remained unchanged, while Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Afif Hossain.

Bangladesh’s batting performance had been disappointing in two out of three matches in this 50-over tournament, which serves as a lead-up to the ICC World Cup in India. They were facing a must-win situation against Sri Lanka to keep their chances alive for reaching the final, following their loss to Pakistan in the Super Four opener.

Bangladesh captain Shakib explained their decision to field first, citing the possibility of rain and the need to adjust to the conditions when playing in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, expressed their preference for batting first, expecting some seam and spin later in the game under the lights. They also highlighted their trust in their bowlers like Pathiran and Theekshana and emphasized the importance of following their processes for success. Sri Lanka had previously narrowly escaped defeat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup group stage.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

