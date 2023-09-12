Sri Lanka spinners spin web around India, restrict them to 213

Dunith Wellalage took a five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka, restricting India to 213.

Charith Asalanka also claimed four wickets for Sri Lanka.

India lost their top three batsmen to Wellalage, including Virat Kohli for 3 runs.

In an intense match during the Asia Cup Super Four, the Indian cricket team faced a tough challenge from Sri Lanka. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage emerged as the hero for Sri Lanka, as he played a crucial role in bowling out India for a total of 213 at the R.Premedasa Stadium.

Choosing to bat first, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill initially looked promising with a partnership of 80 runs. However, Wellalage staged an impressive comeback by taking quick wickets and dismantling India’s top-order batsmen.

Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 53 runs from 49 balls, while Shubman Gill managed 19. Virat Kohli, who had scored a century in the previous match, struggled to get going and only managed 3 runs from 12 balls.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul tried to stabilize India’s innings, but Sri Lanka’s spin bowlers kept the pressure on, taking wickets at regular intervals. Kishan fought hard and scored 33 runs from 61 balls, while Rahul contributed 39 runs from 44 balls.

Dunith Wellalage was the standout performer, securing his first five-wicket haul in international cricket with impressive figures of 5/40. His performance gave Sri Lanka the upper hand and restricted India to a modest total.

Since the pitch was favorable for spinners, Charith Asalanka also joined the wicket-taking spree and claimed four wickets. India was eventually bowled out for 213, with Axar Patel (26) losing his wicket to Mahesh Theekshana.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Both teams have won their first game of the Super 4. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs while India outclassed Pakistan by 228 runs.

