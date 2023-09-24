Starc on track for return to international cricket

Starc returns for final ODI vs. India on Sept 27.

Boosts Australia’s ODI World Cup defense.

Vital for Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is expected to return for the final ODI against India on September 27 in Rajkot, ahead of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

Starc missed the first two ODIs against India due to a left shoulder injury and a groin injury. He sustained the shoulder injury during the 2023 Ashes in July and the groin injury upon his return home.

Providing an update on his injuries, Starc has expressed optimism regarding his recovery progress. He mentioned that he is feeling considerably better and is hopeful that the remaining three matches (the third India ODI and two warm-up games before the World Cup) will provide ample opportunity to regain his form and rhythm.

“That’s obviously the priority. Hopefully, I get a roll out in game three, and if not, we’ve got those two warm-up games (in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 and Hyderabad on October 3),” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Starc emphasised his eagerness to start strong, highlighting that the team had been performing well but faced unfortunate results against the Proteas. Nevertheless, he anticipates a strong showing against India to build momentum leading up to the ODI World Cup.

“I’ve spent some time through my career watching from the side so it’s never enjoyable watching when I’m hoping to contribute. The guys have been playing some good cricket, it was disappointing not to close out that series in South Africa. Now, it’s all eyes for the World Cup and getting used to conditions here in India. Hopefully, we can… take some momentum into the World Cup,” Starc added.

Starc is a crucial member of the Australian team and is anticipated to be a potent force in the upcoming ODI World Cup. His return to the team will be a major boost for the Australians, who are looking to defend their title.

