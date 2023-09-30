Stephen Constantine named Pakistan head coach

Stephen Constantine named Pakistan’s head coach.

He believes Pakistan can qualify for the World Cup.

A significant boost for Pakistan Football Federation.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s national football team ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia.

Constantine is a highly experienced coach with a proven track record in South Asia. He previously led India to a significant improvement in the FIFA rankings, taking them from 176 to 96. He has also managed Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and other English clubs such as Millwall.

The PFF said that Constantine was appointed with a singular focus on winning the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia.

“Stephen is a legend in South Asia and has the very top-tier professional experience that we believe will make a difference,” the PFF said in a statement.

Constantine will be tasked with improving the performance of the Pakistan national team and helping them to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.

Pakistan will face Cambodia in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers on October 12 in Cambodia, followed by the second leg on October 17 at home.

Constantine is confident that Pakistan can qualify for the World Cup, saying that he has a “good feeling” about the team.

“I’m excited to be the head coach of Pakistan and I believe that we have a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup,” Constantine said. “The players are talented and hardworking, and I’m confident that we can achieve our goals.”

The appointment of Constantine is a significant coup for the Pakistan Football Federation and could be a turning point for the national team. With Constantine’s experience and expertise, Pakistan will be hoping to make a serious challenge for a place in the FIFA World Cup.

