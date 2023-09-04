Thailand spinner Nattaya Boochatham creates history in women’s T20Is

Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham becomes first Associate bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.

Boochatham takes 3 wickets for 3 runs in historic T20I feat.

Boochatham’s 100th T20I wicket puts her among the best bowlers in the world.

On Monday, Nattaya Boochatham, a spinner from Thailand, made history by becoming the first bowler from an Associate Nation to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Boochatham achieved this feat during a match against Kuwait in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, where she took three wickets for just three runs, bringing her total T20I wickets to 100. This remarkable achievement makes her the first player, whether male or female, from an Associate nation to reach this milestone.

Boochatham has displayed exceptional form in the Asia Region Qualifier tournament in Bangi, Malaysia, with outstanding performances in her last three matches, recording figures of 5/5, 2/2, and 3/3.

With this achievement, Boochatham becomes the 11th bowler in women’s T20Is to reach the 100-wicket mark. She joins the ranks of renowned bowlers like Nida Dar (126) from Pakistan, Anisa Mohammed (125) from the West Indies, Ellyse Perry (123) from Australia, Sophie Devine (110) from New Zealand, and Deepti Sharma (110) from India, among others. Megan Schutt from Australia leads the list with 128 wickets.

Notably, among bowlers with more than 100 wickets in women’s T20Is, Boochatham holds the distinction of having the lowest average, with 101 wickets at an incredible average of 9.96 and an economy rate of 4.1. She is also the second-fastest to reach the 100-wicket mark in women’s T20Is, trailing only behind Sophie Ecclestone of England, who accomplished the feat in 71 innings, one fewer than Boochatham. Ecclestone now has 112 wickets to her name.

In the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings, Boochatham is currently ranked 38th, making her the sole representative from Thailand in the top 50 of the rankings.

