Three matches in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy end in draws; Abid Ali impresses.

Abid Ali scored an unbeaten century (27th in first-class cricket).

Lahore Region Whites replied with 304/6, led by Abid Ali’s 164 not out.

Faisalabad scored 188/7 in their second innings.

Three matches ended without a result on the fourth and final day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament.

The day’s best performance came from Abid Ali of Lahore Whites, who scored an undefeated century, his 27th first-class century.

Multan Region defeated Lahore Region Whites in a match played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, scoring 329 runs for six wickets before declaring at 346 for seven. Zain Abbas (94), Sharon Siraj (64), and Humayun Altaf (60) all made significant contributions.

Lahore Region Whites responded by scoring 304 runs in 78 overs while losing six wickets. Abid Ali was the top performance, scoring 164 runs, including 21 boundaries and a six, while remaining unbeaten.

Haseebullah, Multan’s wicketkeeper, contributed four catches. The match was severely hampered by rain, with the entire second day washed out and only 32 overs played on the third day.

The match between Faisalabad Region and Lahore Region Blues at Pindi Cricket Stadium likewise ended in a tie. Faisalabad began their second innings with 34 runs for the loss of two wickets and went on to amass 188 runs while losing seven wickets on the final day. Muhammad Harira (39), Muhammad Irfan Khan (39), and Faheem Ashraf (34) all made significant contributions.

Previously, the Lahore Blues had scored 201 runs in the first innings, while Faisalabad had scored 211 runs.

The match between Karachi Whites and FATA finished in a tie at Rawalpindi’s Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. On the last day, FATA batted first and scored 110 runs for the loss of six wickets before being bowled out for 184 runs, giving them a 40-run lead over Karachi Region Whites. Muhammad Sarwar scored 70 runs in a crucial inning. Mir Hamza dismissed three batters while Ghulam Mudassar took five wickets for 44 runs.

By the end of the game, Karachi Region Whites had scored one run for no loss in their second innings.

