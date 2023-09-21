Three Pakistan sailors miss first race at Asian Games

3 Pakistani sailors missed the first race.

They tried to make up for it in later races.

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team reached semis due to a higher seed.

Three Pakistani sailors, namely Raphael Javed, Zoya Ali, and Muzammil Hussain, missed the first race in their respective categories due to a last-minute schedule change on Thursday.

The Pakistani team was unaware of this schedule alteration, which led to their absence from the initial race. Secretary of the Sailing Federation, Akram Tariq, mentioned that no one is to blame for the lack of communication regarding this change.

In subsequent races, the Pakistani sailors made efforts to compensate for their missed opportunity. Rafael Javed, competing in the ILCA Class Four, secured a 12th-place finish in the second race after missing the first one. Zoya Ali faced penalties in the second race of the ILCA Girls category, which added to her challenges. Muzammil Hussain participated in the ILCA 7 class and managed to finish 10th in the second race.

It’s worth noting that the Asian Games 2023 are currently underway in Hangzhou, China, with the sailing event being held at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre.

Additionally, in a recent development, the quarter-final match between the Pakistan and Indonesia women’s cricket teams in the Asian Games was canceled without a single ball being bowled on Thursday.

As a result, Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals due to their higher seeding. Pakistan had a direct qualification to the quarters because they were among the top four ICC-ranked teams in the continent. The tournament is being played in the T20 format. Led by Nida Dar, the Pakistani team aims to maintain their momentum after achieving a historic whitewash against South Africa at home earlier this month. Pakistan has previously won gold medals in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.

