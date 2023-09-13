Trent Boult returns to ODI cricket ahead of World Cup

Trent Boult is “very happy” to be back playing international cricket.

Boult worked hard to earn his spot in the World Cup squad.

Boult is excited about the upcoming World Cup.

Advertisement

Prior to the World Cup in India, Trent Boult said he is “very happy” to be back playing international cricket. However, he claimed that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) never provided him with any assurances regarding his selection for the event when he secured a release from his core contract last year.

In New Zealand’s loss to England at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, Boult earned his 100th ODI cap. He took 3 for 37 and was playing for the first time since Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinals last year. The tentative 15-man roster published by New Zealand for the 50-over World Cup later that day contained his name.

“It was great to be back in familiar surroundings,” Boult said ahead of Wednesday’s third ODI at The Oval. “It was a very good feeling, chucking back on the black ODI kit – and on the side, the individual milestone of 100 games added to that feeling as well.”

Boult made it plain that he wanted to play in the World Cup when he terminated his central contract last year, telling the media early this year that he had “a big desire” to get back into the ODI fold but did not want or expect NZC to give him any guarantees about being picked for the tournament.

“Your spot is never guaranteed, and the decision was made over a year ago,” Boult said. “I decided to step aside and fully appreciated that giving my contract back would open the door to other players to come through. Selections were prioritised for the contracted 20 [players] in New Zealand and I fully appreciated that.

“The decision was solely made around time away… with a young family, I couldn’t travel as much. It just became too hard. I prioritised my time with them and gave myself a chance to play some cricket around to world, to see what I could learn.

Advertisement

“Selection for the World Cup was never guaranteed and I was never expecting it to be. I had to work for it and I’m very happy to be here. I just hope I can add value and take the tournament very deep, like we have in the last couple of attempts. I feel like we can really push this tournament to the final stages and give it a good crack.”

Boult acknowledged that even though New Zealand finished second in the last two 50-over World Cups, it’s still difficult for him to let go of the tied 2019 final. “What was probably a little bit hard was coming back, after a year, to play for New Zealand, and it’s a rain delay, and it’s the only game playing on the big screens at the ground,” he laughed.”That pushed me a little bit.

“The ODI World Cup is that big tournament that everyone wants to be a part of. I’ve been part of a couple so far and although there seems to be a world event every year, this ODI World Cup has always got a special feeling around it… once we touch down in India, I’m sure the feelings will be pretty strong with a lot of excitement.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Trent Boult hungry to win World Cup for New Zealand Trent Boult has returned to the New Zealand squad. Boult last played...