Uthappa dismisses Pakistan’s bowling attack

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has made an interesting comment about the Pakistani bowlers ahead of the upcoming clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage, scheduled for September 10 in Colombo.

In this particular Asia Cup, injuries have plagued the teams, and rain has affected the matches, but it’s Pakistan’s fast bowlers who have been the center of attention.

Despite India’s top-order struggles against Pakistan’s pace attack in their previous group-stage encounter, Uthappa expressed confidence in India’s batting lineup to handle the Pakistani bowlers. He acknowledged the skills of Pakistani fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf but believes that India has the batsmen capable of dealing with them.

Aakash Chopra, another former Indian cricketer and current commentator, also praised the Pakistani trio of fast bowlers and their excellent form. He highlighted their impressive performance on a flat pitch in a previous match, where they restricted Bangladesh to a low score of 193 runs. The Pakistani pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf has been the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, accumulating a total of 23 wickets in three games.

It’s worth noting that the group-stage encounter between Pakistan and India was interrupted by rain, and Pakistan didn’t get a chance to bat in the second innings. In the first innings, India posted a score of 266 while batting first, largely thanks to Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s 138-run partnership after a shaky start at 66-4 in 14.1 overs. However, Shaheen Afridi’s early wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, put Pakistan in a favorable position.

The upcoming match on September 10 is also expected to be heavily influenced by rain, which could impact the game.

