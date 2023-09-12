Wales beats Latvia 2-0 to keep Euro 2024 hopes alive

Wales kept hopes of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship alive.

Wales’ manager Robert Page expressed his pride in his team after they defeated Latvia 2-0 to keep them in the running for a spot at the 2024 European Championship. The victory also relieved Page’s strain following a string of disappointing failures.

In Riga, substitute David Brooks added a goal in stoppage time to the captain Aaron Ramsey’s first-half penalty to give Wales their second victory in as many games.

With their victory on Monday, Wales tied Armenia for third place in Group D on points with seven, although they are behind Armenia on goal differential. Croatia leads the group on goal differential over Turkey, who have played one more game, with 10 points from four games.

“The pressure came from the outside, understandably, but we never questioned it within the group,” Page told reporters. “I’m extremely proud of the players. I’ve got a group of players in there who enjoy playing football for me.

“It feels good, it feels powerful, absolutely – that’s a massive compliment to myself from the players.

“Pressure doesn’t exist, it is created from outside influence.”

The “noise” after the team’s dismal run of performances, according to Page, who last year became the first man to lead Wales to a World Cup since 1958.

Their most recent victory came in a March Euro qualifying match in Cardiff against Latvia.

“I don’t get bogged down with all that,” Page said. “That’s noise that I don’t need. I know I am doing all right.

“I get that we’ve got to win games of football, of course we have. There’s no point playing nice football and coming away from camp without any points.”

Wales’ remaining three Group D games are against Croatia, Armenia, and Turkey.

