WATCH: Babar Azam featured in “Fab 5” video released by World Cup broadcaster

Star Sports has included Babar Azam in the “Fab 5”.

Babar Azam is currently ranked number one in ODI cricket.

He has scored 5370 runs in 106 ODIs, including 19 centuries.

Star Sports, the official World Cup broadcaster for the International Cricket Council, debuted a promotional clip on Friday featuring Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, as a member of the elite “Fab 5.”

The term “great international batsmen,” which was first used by the late Martin Crowe of New Zealand, describes a group of illustrious batters who have regularly dominated cricket.

Famous batsmen including Virat Kohli from India, Kane Williamson from New Zealand, Steve Smith from Australia, and Joe Root from England were also included on the list.

A tantalizing preview of the upcoming ICC World Cup, which promises to be an exciting match of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, is provided in the promotional film. Babar Azam’s participation in the Fab 5 highlights not only his outstanding performances but also his expanding impact on the game.

It’s important to note that Babar Azam is now ranked first among hitters in ODI cricket in the ICC men’s rankings. In 106 ODIs, the Pakistan captain has amassed 5370 runs, including 28 fifty-plus scores and 19 tons. He has a stellar 59.01 average to his credit.

From October 5 to November 19, 2023, India will host the ODI World Cup.

