Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Live | Match 3
Pakistan vs India match will begin at 02:30 pm PST. The match...
Pakistan and India faced each other in the third match of the 2023 Asia Cup at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Choosing to bat first, India sent their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to the crease. Nevertheless, the left-arm Pakistani pacer delivered a remarkable bowling performance against the Indian batsmen.
Shaheen‘s outstanding spell commenced with the dismissal of Rohit Sharma for 11 runs, as he dislodged his bails with a splendid inswinger in the 4.6th over.
SHAHEEN YOU BEAUTY
Inject this in my veins. This is Pak vs Ind 🥵🥵#ShaheenShahAfridi I #INDvPAK I #AsiaCup2023 I #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/bhUEGzzxhiAdvertisement
— Ahmad (@ahmad_haii2) September 2, 2023
Shaheen, eager to change the game’s momentum in his team’s favor, struck once more, getting rid of Virat Kohli at a critical moment. Kohli was out for just four runs in the 6.3rd over when the ball took a thick inside edge onto the pad and then onto the leg stump.
Shaheen, you beauty ❤️#PAKvIND#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/5oya5b2vSY
— Fakhar Abbas (@4Fakhar) September 2, 2023
Shaheen demonstrated superb bowling skills by sending two important Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, back to the dressing room. Former Indian and Pakistani cricketers, who are now commentators, expressed their admiration for Shaheen’s performance on X (formerly Twitter).
Left arm swing…….
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023
You can see high quality fast bowling in white ball cricket too……
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023
Yeh cheeeeeez!SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI!#PAKvIND #AsiaCup https://t.co/gufTHBTeSDAdvertisement
— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) September 2, 2023
