Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Advertisement
  • Pakistan and India played against each other in the 2023 Asia Cup.
  • India batted first and sent Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to open the innings.
  • Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani pacer, dismissed Rohit Sharma for 11 runs.

Pakistan and India faced each other in the third match of the 2023 Asia Cup at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, India sent their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to the crease. Nevertheless, the left-arm Pakistani pacer delivered a remarkable bowling performance against the Indian batsmen.

Shaheen‘s outstanding spell commenced with the dismissal of Rohit Sharma for 11 runs, as he dislodged his bails with a splendid inswinger in the 4.6th over.

Shaheen, eager to change the game’s momentum in his team’s favor, struck once more, getting rid of Virat Kohli at a critical moment. Kohli was out for just four runs in the 6.3rd over when the ball took a thick inside edge onto the pad and then onto the leg stump.

Advertisement

Shaheen demonstrated superb bowling skills by sending two important Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, back to the dressing room. Former Indian and Pakistani cricketers, who are now commentators, expressed their admiration for Shaheen’s performance on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Live | Match 3
Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Live | Match 3

Pakistan vs India match will begin at 02:30 pm PST. The match...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story