Watch: Shaheen’s superb deliveries to dismiss Rohit and Kohli

Pakistan and India played against each other in the 2023 Asia Cup.

India batted first and sent Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to open the innings.

Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani pacer, dismissed Rohit Sharma for 11 runs.

Pakistan and India faced each other in the third match of the 2023 Asia Cup at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, India sent their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to the crease. Nevertheless, the left-arm Pakistani pacer delivered a remarkable bowling performance against the Indian batsmen.

Shaheen‘s outstanding spell commenced with the dismissal of Rohit Sharma for 11 runs, as he dislodged his bails with a splendid inswinger in the 4.6th over.

SHAHEEN YOU BEAUTY

SHAHEEN YOU BEAUTY

Inject this in my veins. This is Pak vs Ind 🥵🥵#ShaheenShahAfridi I #INDvPAK I #AsiaCup2023 I #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/bhUEGzzxhi — Ahmad (@ahmad_haii2) September 2, 2023

Shaheen, eager to change the game’s momentum in his team’s favor, struck once more, getting rid of Virat Kohli at a critical moment. Kohli was out for just four runs in the 6.3rd over when the ball took a thick inside edge onto the pad and then onto the leg stump.

Shaheen demonstrated superb bowling skills by sending two important Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, back to the dressing room. Former Indian and Pakistani cricketers, who are now commentators, expressed their admiration for Shaheen’s performance on X (formerly Twitter).

Left arm swing……. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

You can see high quality fast bowling in white ball cricket too…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

