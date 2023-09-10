WATCH: Virat Kohli melts hearts by petting puppy during Indian cricket team’s practice

An adorable puppy interrupted the Indian cricket team’s practice session.

The puppy appeared to be interested in the football.

The match between India and Pakistan is highly anticipated.

During the practice session leading up to the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage, an adorable puppy made an unexpected appearance.

The Indian cricket team, known as the Men in Blue, was engrossed in casual football drills when the puppy decided to join in.

The Indian players took a moment to interact with the playful puppy, who appeared to have an interest in the football itself.

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer and top-order batsman, was captured on camera getting down on his knees to pet the puppy.

Kohli, aged 34, is not only famous for his exceptional batting skills but also for his affection for dogs. He frequently shares pictures with his own dog on his social media accounts, showcasing his love for these furry companions.

It’s worth noting that India is set to face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, today (Sept 10) in Colombo, with rain predictions in the forecast.

Their previous group-stage encounter was abandoned due to rain, with Pakistan not even getting a chance to play a single ball in the second innings.

Rain has been a dominant storyline in the Asia Cup 2023, affecting multiple matches, including India’s last group-stage game against Nepal, which was shortened to 23 overs due to rain interruptions.

