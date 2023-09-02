What will Pakistan’s score be if there’s a reduction in overs?

Pakistan and India met in an Asia Cup Group A match in Kandy on Saturday.

India batted first and scored 267 runs in 50 overs.

Pakistan’s target will be determined using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Choosing to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s team established a target of 267 runs for Pakistan to pursue within 50 overs. Unfortunately, rain played spoilsport, preventing the second inning from even commencing.

The potential target for Pakistan to chase, adjusted according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, will depend on the specific overrun reduction due to rain interruptions.

To stay informed abo

If overs are reduced, Pakistan’s target will be: 254 if 45 overs

239 if 40 overs

203 if 30 overs

203 if 30 overs

155 if 20 overs

