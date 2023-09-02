Advertisement
What will Pakistan's score be if there's a reduction in overs?

What will Pakistan’s score be if there’s a reduction in overs?

What will Pakistan’s score be if there’s a reduction in overs?

What will Pakistan’s score be if there’s a reduction in overs?

  • Pakistan and India met in an Asia Cup Group A match in Kandy on Saturday.
  • India batted first and scored 267 runs in 50 overs.
  • Pakistan’s target will be determined using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Pakistan and India clashed in an Asia Cup Group A match in Kandy on Saturday.

Pakistan and India faced each other in an Asia Cup Group A match in Kandy on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s team established a target of 267 runs for Pakistan to pursue within 50 overs. Unfortunately, rain played spoilsport, preventing the second inning from even commencing.

The potential target for Pakistan to chase, adjusted according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, will depend on the specific overrun reduction due to rain interruptions.

To stay informed abo

