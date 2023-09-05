Williamson in New Zealand’s World Cup Squad Despite Injury

Advertisement

He injured his knee in April but has made enough progress for selection.

Rest of New Zealand’s squad to be announced on September 11.

England and New Zealand currently engaged in T20 and ODI series.

Despite suffering a knee injury earlier this year, Kane Williamson will be part of New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup. The 33-year-old captain of New Zealand’s one-day international and T20 teams hasn’t played since injuring his cruciate ligaments during the Indian Premier League in April.

New Zealand’s decision to include him is based on his “sufficient progress,” although there’s no guarantee he’ll be fit for the first game against England on October 5th. Coach Gary Stead expressed the team’s delight in having him in the squad but acknowledged the need to monitor his progress closely in the coming month leading up to the tournament.

When Williamson sustained the injury, it was initially believed that he would be unlikely to recover in time for the World Cup in India, but his determination and rehabilitation efforts have led to this opportunity. Williamson himself emphasized his focus on gradual recovery and not fixating on a specific return date.

During New Zealand’s tour of England, although not included in the T20 or 50-over squads, Williamson has been practicing in the nets and participating in fielding drills. As one of New Zealand’s most accomplished batters across all formats, with 161 ODIs and an impressive average of 47.83, his presence in the squad adds a significant dimension.

The World Cup’s format, featuring a five-week round-robin stage with ten teams followed by semi-finals and a final, allows for the possibility of Williamson joining the tournament later on. The remainder of New Zealand’s squad for the World Cup will be announced on September 11th.

In the meantime, England and New Zealand are engaged in T20 and ODI series, with England currently leading 2-1 in the T20 series. They will face off in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge before four ODIs.

