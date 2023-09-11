Williamson, Southee set for fourth World Cup appearance

New Zealand has announced the squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are set to make their fourth appearance.

Adam Milne has been left out due to a hamstring injury.

In their quest to surpass their runner-up finish in the 2019 Final, New Zealand has announced their 15-member squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand unveiled the squad at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland, which happens to be the school of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who is part of the team.

The 30-year-old Sodhi joins captain Kane Williamson, who was confirmed as a squad member earlier this week, making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a ruptured ACL sustained during the 2023 IPL. Both Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee are set to make their fourth appearance in a World Cup.

Mark Chapman has secured his spot in the squad due to his strong recent performance in both white-ball formats. Additionally, 23-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who impressed with figures of 3/48 against England in the first of four ODIs on Friday, has been included.

Notably, young top-order batter Finn Allen and backup wicket-keeper Tim Seifert did not make it into the squad, with Tom Latham being the sole wicket-keeper choice. Adam Milne, who suffered a hamstring injury during New Zealand’s tour of England, has also been left out.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead acknowledged that he faced some challenging decisions while finalizing the squad. However, he believes that he has achieved the right balance of youth and experience to take to India for the tournament.

“It’s always a special time to name a tournament team and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It’s a great honour to represent your country at a World Cup,” Stead said.

“From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it’s always a very exciting time.

“As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament.”

Before facing England once more in a replay of the 2019 Final in the World Cup opener on October 5, the team plays ODI matches against Bangladesh and England.

Before facing England once more in a replay of the 2019 Final in the World Cup opener on October 5, the team plays ODI matches against Bangladesh and England.



