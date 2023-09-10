World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s warm-up game in Hyderabad hangs in the balance

Pakistan vs India match stopped due to rain, revised target of 181 set for Pakistan
The match was halted due to heavy rain in Colombo. India had...
The World Cup 2023 has garnered significant attention not only for its status as cricket’s premier tournament but also due to concerns about the management of affairs by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Three of Pakistan’s matches have already been scheduled, including the highly anticipated match against India. However, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is now seeking to reschedule the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29. This request is attributed to security concerns arising from religious festivals, namely Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi, which fall on September 28.
Security agencies have also raised concerns about hosting back-to-back World Cup games on October 9 and 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Specifically, they are worried about providing the necessary bulletproof security for Pakistan’s match.
The HCA has communicated these concerns to the BCCI, expressing annoyance that there has been a lack of communication and no official letter regarding the revised World Cup schedule. The BCCI had sent a confirmation letter in June based on the previously announced schedule, but there has been no further communication since then.
To summarize Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
Warm-up matches: September 29 vs. New Zealand in Hyderabad and October 3 vs. Australia in Hyderabad.
World Cup matches:
Day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures beginning at 01:30 pm PST.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.