World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s warm-up game in Hyderabad hangs in the balance

Articles
  • HCA seeks to reschedule Sept 29 Pakistan vs. New Zealand warm-up due to security.
  • Concerns for Oct 9-10 World Cup games at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
  • HCA frustrated by BCCI’s lack of communication on schedule changes.
The World Cup 2023 has garnered significant attention not only for its status as cricket’s premier tournament but also due to concerns about the management of affairs by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Three of Pakistan’s matches have already been scheduled, including the highly anticipated match against India. However, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is now seeking to reschedule the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29. This request is attributed to security concerns arising from religious festivals, namely Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi, which fall on September 28.

Security agencies have also raised concerns about hosting back-to-back World Cup games on October 9 and 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Specifically, they are worried about providing the necessary bulletproof security for Pakistan’s match.

The HCA has communicated these concerns to the BCCI, expressing annoyance that there has been a lack of communication and no official letter regarding the revised World Cup schedule. The BCCI had sent a confirmation letter in June based on the previously announced schedule, but there has been no further communication since then.

To summarize Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Warm-up matches: September 29 vs. New Zealand in Hyderabad and October 3 vs. Australia in Hyderabad.

World Cup matches:

    • October 6 vs. Netherlands in Hyderabad
    • October 10 vs. Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
    • October 14 vs. India in Ahmedabad
    • October 20 vs. Australia in Bengaluru
    • October 23 vs. Afghanistan in Chennai
    • October 27 vs. South Africa in Chennai
    • October 31 vs. Bangladesh in Kolkata
    • November 4 vs. New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)
    • November 11 vs. England in Kolkata

Day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures beginning at 01:30 pm PST.

