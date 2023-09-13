Xavi Hernandez on verge of Barcelona contract extension

Xavi’s current contract expires in June 2024.

The new contract is expected to be for three years.

Xavi is reportedly earning around €10 million per year.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has confirmed that the club’s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, is on the verge of securing a contract extension.

Deco said that Xavi deserves to extend his contract and that the club really trusts him for the future. He also said that the club is working on securing new contracts for the promising Spanish internationals Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal.

Xavi, a legend of Barcelona both as a player and now as a coach, returned to the club in 2021 and guided them to their first La Liga title in four years. He is expected to sign a new contract in the coming days.

