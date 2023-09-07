Zverev predicts Alcaraz-Djokovic final in US Open

The ongoing rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is a major storyline in the 2023 tennis season.

The ongoing rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 tennis season has become a major storyline, with four head-to-head matches, including three this year.

As both players find themselves in the semi-finals of the US Open, the possibility of another final showdown between the world’s top two players is looming. However, German tennis star Alexander Zverev is not a fan of this idea.

Zverev expressed his thoughts on the Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry, suggesting that someone else needs to step up and challenge them. He pointed out that he played against both Djokovic and Alcaraz recently and believes they have very similar skill levels, albeit with some differences in their games.

Zverev acknowledged that Djokovic excels in certain aspects, while Alcaraz has strengths in others.

In his post-match press conference at the US Open, Zverev commented, “I played Novak in Cincinnati, I played Carlos here. I think they are very, very similar from the level of the game. There are some things that Novak does better; there are some things that Carlos does better. I think they are at a level of their own at the moment. The other guys gotta catch up. That’s as simple as that.”

Zverev’s own campaign at the 2023 US Open came to an end when he faced Djokovic and lost in three successive sets.

He revealed that he felt competitive in the first set but suffered a hamstring glute issue on his left side, which significantly affected his serve speed and performance. He recognized that against a formidable opponent like Djokovic, a strong serving day is crucial, and his injury hindered his ability to compete effectively.

The rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz began in the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid, where the young Alcaraz defeated Djokovic. They faced off again in the semi-finals of this year’s Roland Garros, with Alcaraz experiencing cramps and losing. However, Alcaraz later gained his revenge by defeating Djokovic in the Wimbledon Grand Slam final, ending Djokovic’s 14-match winning streak in Grand Slam finals. Their most recent encounter took place in the Cincinnati Open final in August, where Djokovic staged a remarkable comeback, saving a championship point and securing the title.