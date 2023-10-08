AC Milan Top Serie A After Pulisic Winner

Milan top Serie A after 1-0 win over Genoa.

Both goalkeepers sent off, Giroud plays in goal for Milan.

Inter draw 2-2, Juventus beat Torino 2-0.

Advertisement

AC Milan moved to the top of the Serie A table on Saturday after a dramatic 1-0 win over Genoa in a match where both goalkeepers were sent off.

The Rossoneri entered the game with three domestic victories in a row but had a long list of absentees. The game was fairly tedious but culminated in the last minutes as the Rossoneri broke the deadlock in the 87th minute when Christian Pulisic perfectly controlled Yunus Musah’s pass before turning around to drill home.

AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red deep into the stoppages time when the Frenchman rushed out of the box to smother a long ball but had a heavy collision with Caleb Ekuban.

The away side had used up all their substitutions, so striker Olivier Giroud had to play as a goalkeeper. In the resulting free kick, Albert Gudmundsson’s attempt took a huge deflection to smack the woodwork.

It was not over yet, as minutes later Genoa’s shot-stopper Josep Martinez also saw his second yellow card for a bookable tackle on Musah.

The match ended with both teams down to 10 men and Giroud in goal, but Milan held on to secure a vital three points.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Serie A:

Inter Milan fumbled a 2-0 lead to settle for a 2-2 tie against Bologna at San Siro.

Juventus registered the victory of the Turin Derby as they beat Torino 2-0 thanks to goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik.

League table:

Advertisement

AC Milan (21 points) Inter Milan (19 points) Napoli (18 points) Juventus (17 points) Lazio (16 points) Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world