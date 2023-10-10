Afghanistan rely on Rashid Khan to deliver against India

Rashid Khan to shine for Afghanistan vs India.

Khan still Afghanistan’s trump card, despite wicketless match.

Spin bowling alone won’t win games, team needs to perform as a unit.

Advertisement

Afghanistan’s cricket captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, is banking on the spin maestro Rashid Khan to shine against India in their crucial World Cup encounter scheduled for Wednesday.

This comes after Afghanistan suffered a disappointing opening defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, losing by six wickets and being bowled out for a mere 156 runs in Dharamsala last Saturday.

Despite Rashid Khan remaining wicketless in that initial match, the 25-year-old spin sensation, who boasts 172 wickets in 95 ODI matches, is still considered Afghanistan’s trump card in the bowling department.

“Rashid is the best bowler in ODI and T20s, so whatever the opposition is doing, we don’t care about that,” stated Shahidi ahead of the game. “Like how they want to play Rashid, but for us, the important thing is how he has planned against the opposition. So that matters for us.”

Shahidi went on to emphasize Rashid Khan’s potential impact, saying, “He has the quality, and whenever it’s his day, he can do anything against the opposition, so we are expecting and we are hopeful that he delivers in tomorrow’s game.”

However, Shahidi was quick to point out that spin bowling alone won’t secure victories for Afghanistan. “I made a statement at the beginning that we will play good cricket as a batting side. We have a good spin bowling attack, but only one department can’t win you games,” he told reporters. “In the Bangladesh game, I know we didn’t do well batting, but as a team, we have that belief that we can come back in the next game and throughout the tournament. So the belief is there, the talent is there, and we will try to move on.”

Advertisement

Playing India in their home country comes with added pressure, but Shahidi assured that the Afghan team wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the expected packed house at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The upcoming clash between Afghanistan and India promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to bounce back from early setbacks in the tournament. Cricket fans worldwide will be eager to see if Rashid Khan can weave his magic and help Afghanistan secure a crucial victory against the formidable Indian side.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world