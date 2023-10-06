Advertisement
Asian Games 2023: Pakistan out of medal race as Afghanistan wins by 4 wickets in semis

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan out of medal race as Afghanistan wins by 4 wickets in semis

Afghanistan wins by 4 wickets in semis against Pakistan Shaheens

  • Afghanistan reached the final of the cricket tournament in the Asian Games 2023.
  • The Afghans defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 4 wickets in the semifinal.
  • Pakistan gave a target of 116 runs.
In the Asian Games 2023 cricket tournament, Pakistan Shaheens was defeated by Afghanistan in the semi-final clash.

The Afghans defeated the Shaheens by four wickets as they chased down the target of 116 in 17.5 overs.

Afghanistan’s skipper Gulbadin Naib played a splendid inning of 26 runs off 19 balls, including four and three sixes.

With 39 runs in 33 balls, Noor Ali Zadran led the victorious team in scoring.

Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir each took two wickets for Pakistan.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first, Afghanistan earlier limited Pakistan to 115 in 18 overs.

With 24 runs, Pakistan’s opener Omair Yousuf led the team in scoring, but the other batters fell short.

With statistics of 3-15 in three overs, Fareed Ahmad was Afghanistan’s preferred bowler.

